﻿DOH drafting new guidelines on face shields

The Department of Health (DOH) is drafting new guidelines on the use of face shields limiting its use in “high-risk” areas.

Speaking at a virtual media briefing Friday, DOH Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said the DOH is revising the previous joint memorandum circular (JMC) that mandated the use of face shields.

“We have already prepared the revisions, kailangan lang po magkaroon ng (we just need) concurrence among the eight agencies included in this JMC,” Vergeire said.

The new memorandum circular would refocus the use of face shields in high-risk areas falling under the closed, crowded and close-contact (three Cs) framework.

“Ito po ‘yung (These are) indoor activities, especially in settings where there is crowding or exposure risk, or promotes close-contact based on the nature of work such as within establishments and in transportation,” Vergeire said.

She said it was also recommended to retain the use of face shields in indoor dining establishments—except when eating—and in indoor or outdoor gatherings or settings that promote close contacts such as personal care services like salon or massage services.

“It is highly recommended to use in settings not otherwise stated especially in alert levels three, four and five. So, ‘yun po ang kabuuan ng rekomendasyon ng mga (that’s the entire recommendations of our) experts together with DOH. This is what we’re drafting right now for this JMC,” Vergeire said.

Earlier, President Rodrigo Duterte approved the recommendation of government advisers to limit the use of face shields in areas that fall under the three Cs category.

