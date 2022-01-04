﻿DOH confirms Domingo’s resignation as FDA director general

The Department of Health (DOH) on Monday confirmed the resignation of Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Director General Eric Domingo from his post effective January 3.

“Yes. We confirm the resignation of FDA Director General Eric Domingo,” the DOH said in a Viber message to reporters.

The DOH assigned FDA Deputy Director General, Dr. Oscar Gutierrez, as the officer in charge.

In a text message to a news outlet, Domingo said he is resigning as “he already did his part during the pandemic”.

“The FDA is now stronger, more efficient and systems are in place. It’s time for me to move on to other things,” he added.

In May 2019, Domingo acted as OIC of FDA following the dismissal of then agency head Nela Charade Puno.

In February 2020, President Rodrigo Roa Duterte appointed Domingo as director general of the FDA.

Source: Philippines News Agency