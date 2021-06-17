﻿DOH-Bicol urges public to help save lives thru blood donation

The Department of Health-Center for Health Development (DOH-CHD) in Bicol is raising awareness on the importance of blood donation in saving lives.

In a statement on Thursday, DOH-CHD urged the public to volunteer and become donors to ensure an adequate supply of blood.

“Basic requirements of a potential blood donor include the weight of at least 50 kilograms, a pulse rate of between 60 and 100 beats per minute, blood pressure between 90 and 160 systolic, and 60 and 100 diastolic, and hemoglobin of at least 120 grams per liter,” the statement read.

Individuals with conditions such as pregnancy, acute fever, recent alcohol intake, ear or body piercing or tattooing within the last six months, and recent surgery are not eligible blood donors. These conditions shall be checked by a trained professional staff upon donors’ arrival at a blood service facility.

The facilities that accept blood donations in Bicol are the Bicol Regional Blood Center (BRBC), Bicol Medical Center (BMC), and the Philippine Red Cross chapters in Masbate, Catanduanes, and Naga City.

The DOH-CHD called for regular blood donation in order to help save lives. It said the safety of both the blood donor and the recipient is a vital part of public health.

On June 14, the Bicol health agency celebrated World Blood Donor Day with the theme, “Dugoyanihan, Sulong sa Pagtulong ang Dugong Pilipino”.

The Bicol South Luzon-Sub National Reference Laboratory (BSL-SNRL) conducted the “Road to 1M Steps to Keep the World Beating” activity from June 1-14. Participants walked or ran to reach the 1,000,000 target steps using the Pacer step tracker application. This is to keep their bodies healthy and eligible for blood donation.

Meanwhile, the BMC in Naga City conducted the “Give Blood to Keep the World Beating” activity which included a web presentation and simultaneous mobile blood donation in Gainza, Camarines Sur on June 14. The presentation tackled the best practices and recruitment strategies for blood donors, and organization of blood donation drives in island municipalities.

Source: Philippines News Agency