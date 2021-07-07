﻿DOH-Bicol clarifies Covid-19 data difference with LGUs

LEGAZPI CITY – The Department of Health-Center for Health Development (DOH-CHD) in Bicol has clarified the difference in the daily coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) update released by their office compared to the data released by some local government units (LGUs).

In a statement on Tuesday, the agency said the Covid-19 updates issued daily were from the Regional Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit (RESU).

It noted that the daily Covid-19 updates of DOH-CHD Bicol are dependent on both the number of positive cases and the specimens that were examined by Covid-19 laboratories which include the report with regard the number of Covid-19 related deaths and recoveries from the Provincial/City/Municipal/Hospital Epidemiology and Surveillance Units.

“DOH Bicol wants to clarify that the Daily Covid-19 update does not include recoveries and deaths that are not reported by the LGU to the RESU. This is the main cause of the difference in data within the reports of DOH Bicol CHD and other LGUs,” the statement read.

To match the data, the RESU reconciles these with the LGUs. However, the DOH-CHD Bicol reminds LGUs that they should immediately report their recorded deaths and recoveries for better matching of the Covid-19 data.

The DOH-CHD asked for public understanding and the cooperation of LGUs and the private sector.

It also reminded the public to follow the health protocols in order to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Source: Philippines News Agency