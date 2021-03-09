﻿DOH begins inoculation of health workers in Caraga

_:

The Department of Health in Caraga Region (DOH-13) started the vaccination of more than 4,500 frontline medical workers in the area over the weekend.

In Surigao del Norte, at least 600 health workers at the Caraga Regional Hospital (CRH) and the Surigao del Norte Provincial Hospital received their shots of the Sinovac vaccine.

Among those who were vaccinated Sunday at the CRH were Dr. Angel Batac, head of the Department of Medicine, and other senior medical staffers.

Surigao del Norte Governor Francisco T. Matugas said he hopes the vaccination program would herald the return of normalcy in the country.

“The province of Surigao del Norte is one with the national government in the rollout of Covid-19 vaccination. Let us all pray for the success of the program that will end this pandemic that has caused fear not only among the residents of the province but also in the whole world,” Matugas said.

On Monday (March), the provinces of Surigao del Sur and Agusan del Norte also started the vaccination of their frontline health workers simultaneously.

More than 300 health workers are expected to receive the first round of vaccination in Agusan del Norte this week, out of the 1,500 medical front-liners in the province.

Dr. Odelio Y. Ferrer, Agusan del Norte provincial health officer, was the first person in the province to receive the Sinovac vaccine on Monday.

Gov. Dale B. Corvera said the health workers’ willingness to be vaccinated was “proof that they are concerned to the Agusanons and are willing to continue their services.”

Meanwhile, more than a thousand health workers are also expected to receive the vaccines in Surigao del Sur on Monday.

Among the first front-liners who were vaccinated in Surigao del Sur on Monday were from the Adela Serra Ty Memorial Medical Center in Tandag City.

Source: Philippines News Agency