﻿DOH asks C. Luzon LGUs to ensure health protocols

– The Department of Health Central Luzon Center for Health Development (DOH-CLCHD) has asked the region’s local government units (LGUs) to strictly implement the minimum public health standards to prevent a post-holiday surge of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) cases.

DOH 3 (Central Luzon) Director Cesar Cassion said Thursday the move is according to the circular issued by the DOH reiterating the Minimum Public Health Standards (MPHS) for Covid-19 mitigation during the holidays to ensure everyone’s health and safety.

Cassion also recommended other risk-mitigation measures to make holiday celebrations and activities safer from Covid-19.

He asked the LGUs to intensify public risk communication by disseminating public health campaigns and the issuance of holiday advisories for MPHS adherence at home, closed settings, workplace settings, and public places.

Cassion also called on the LGUs to advocate low-risk alternative holiday activities, such as the use of horns, drums, and other noise-making devices instead of fireworks.

He sought the strict implementation of the prohibition on mass gatherings, especially in high-risk areas, noting that LGUs must prepare plans and health systems to prevent a surge in Covid-19 infections.

“Continue active case finding and reporting as well as the immediate setting up of facility-based isolation,” Cassion said, citing the need to establish one hospital command system per province or highly urbanized city and for private hospitals to increase dedicated beds.

Meanwhile, the number of patients who have survived Covid-19 in Central Luzon has steadily increased with the recovery of 76 patients on Wednesday, bringing to 20,749 the total number of recoveries or 87.6 percent of the total 23,675 confirmed cases in the region.

The DOH-CLCHD put the active cases at 2,053 or 8.7 percent of the total number of patients.

Out of the total active cases, 1,264 are mild, 731 are asymptomatic, 49 are severe, and nine are in critical condition.

The death toll in the region has increased to 873, with six new fatalities.

Of the 55 new cases, 38 were from Pampanga, 10 from Bulacan, two each from Zambales and Angeles City, and one each from Tarlac, Nueva Ecija, and Bataan.

No new cases were reported in Olongapo City and Aurora.

Source: Philippines News agency