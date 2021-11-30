﻿DOH-9 to inoculate 700K in 3-day nat’l vax drive

ZAMBOANGA CITY – The Department of Health in the Zamboanga Peninsula (DOH-9) is targeting to vaccinate a total of 691,014 individuals against the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) during the three-day National Vaccination Days that reeled off Monday.

President Rodrigo Duterte signed on November 24 Proclamation 1253 declaring November 29 to December 1 as the “Bayanihan, Bakunahan National Covid-19 Vaccination Days.”

Dr. Augusto Manolo Alpichi, DOH-9 assistant director, said Monday they were aiming to inoculate 230,338 individuals daily to realize the target goal of 691,014 in three days.

The daily inoculation target in the Zamboanga Peninsula includes Zamboanga City, 38,992; Pagadian City, 11,800; Isabela City, 7,912; Dipolog City, 4,648; Dapitan City, 4,301; Zamboanga del Sur, 59,108; Zamboanga del Norte, 55,561; and, Zamboanga Sibugay, 48,016.

“Priority will be given to those who did not yet get their vaccines,” Alpichi said.

However, he said that those scheduled to receive their second and booster doses will also be accommodated.

Meanwhile, the city government here has mobilized all available resources to ensure the success of the three-day massive campaign to boost the immunization of the eligible population.

Mayor Maria Isabelle Climaco-Salazar has tasked Dr. Elmeir Jade Apolinario, local Inter-Agency Task Force in Emerging Infectious Diseases chief implementer, to tap all city departments, the security sector, and the barangays and private groups to help the city health office achieve its goal of vaccinating 38,992 individuals daily.

Dr. Dulce Amor Miravite, city health officer, has activated 50 vaccination centers to cater to walk-in vaccinees coming from the pediatric and adult eligible population.

“These vaccination sites comprise different health districts, schools, malls, and government and private hospitals,” Miravite said Monday.

Salazar has called all residents of this city to submit themselves for vaccination and get the needed protection against Covid-19. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency