﻿DOH-7 notes rising Covid recoveries in C. Visayas

– Amid the national government’s decision to retain the modified general community quarantine (MGCQ) status here and the rest of Central Visayas until yearend, the Department of Health (DOH)-Region 7 monitors increase in coronavirus disease (Covid-19) recoveries.

The DOH-7 bulletin released on Wednesday night said 277 recoveries were recorded in the first two days of this month.

Of this number, 31 percent of 86 patients recovered from Covid-19 were from the city, and 35 percent or 96 recoveries from Cebu province.

Although no recoveries were reported in Negros Oriental on Dec. 1, but it recorded 65 individuals tested negative for the coronavirus the following day.

Dr. Jaime Bernadas, DOH-7 regional director, said the number of Covid-infected individuals in Central Visayas decreased to 944 from 1,079 active cases registered on Tuesday because of low positivity rate as compared to three-digit figures of patients recovered from the disease.

The DOH-7 recorded 36 new cases on Tuesday and 19 on Wednesday, as against the 123 recoveries on the first day of the month and 154 on the following day.

Current data showed that the region has now a total of 21,871 recovered cases. The region has now posted a 90 percent recovery from the 24,205 total number of cases reported since the start of the health crisis.

The agency monitored one death each on Tuesday and Wednesday, bringing now the total fatalities in the region to 1,390.

Dr. Mary Jean Loreche, DOH-7 chief pathologist and Covid-19 spokesperson, said the residents in Central Visayas should be compliant with the minimum health protocols as Christmas is approaching.

“We believe that this ages-old tradition can still be enjoyed but the LGUs should strictly observe minimum health standards,” Loreche said.

