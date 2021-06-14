﻿DOH-7 exec nixes proposed incentive scheme for vax rollout

The idea of incentivizing vaccination in the barangays will defeat the purpose of immunization, which is to reach the acceptable level of communal protection against coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) through mass inoculation, a health official said on Monday.

Dr. Mary Jean Loreche, chief pathologist of the Department of Health (DOH) in Central Visayas, said the better approach is for the government to intensify the campaign to inspire people to get vaccinated without receiving anything in return.

“I think this is the time to encourage the people to go at the vaccination sites without incentive because the vaccines are free, and it makes them secure (against Covid-19) and because of them, we are able to open up our economy,” Loreche said in a radio interview.

She added that “the big incentive there is that we are able to reopen our economy because of community vaccination.”

Loreche’s remarks came after Senator Franklin Drilon on Sunday urged the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) to create an incentive scheme for the barangays that have efficiently rolled out vaccination to their constituents.

The senator said the DILG can offer construction of water systems and other small-scale infrastructure projects to encourage barangay and other local officials to promote the national vaccination program.

Loreche said the vaccination framework in the barangays in Central Visayas region has already been put in place since the start of the rollout in March, noting the vibrant partnership between the DOH, the private sector through the Project Balik Buhay and the local government units (LGU).

The DOH-7 official, who is also the Covid-19 spokesperson, also noted that vaccination sites in the region have not experienced any problem on the availability of vaccinators.

“Our concern is the steady supply of vaccines because we have a very timely utilization of the vaccines,” she said, adding that the two other challenges are failure of individuals to show up on their schedule of vaccination as well as the slow-paced master-listing by the LGUs.

Among the priority groups, Loreche noted that the inoculation of senior citizens was seen to be slower as compared to the vaccination of the medical front-liners and persons with comorbidities.

LGUs are still in middle of master-listing for the A4 priority group, the essential workers in both the public and private sectors.

Source: Philippines News Agency