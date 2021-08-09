﻿DOH-12 opens isolation, treatment facility in Sarangani

The Department of Health (DOH)-Region 12 (Soccsksargen) has opened another temporary monitoring and treatment facility (TTMF) for coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) patients in Sarangani province.

Dr. Aristides Tan, DPH-Region 12 director, said on Monday the newly completed 27-bed Covid-19 Center in Maasim town is now ready to accommodate patients from the locality and neighboring areas.

The agency turned over last week the PHP10 million facility, which was funded under Republic Act 11494 or the Bayanihan to Recover as One Act (Bayanihan 2).

Tan said the TTMF mainly expands the capacity of the locality in terms of the isolation and treatment of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) patients.

He said the facility, which is situated in Barangay Bales, is a concrete example of convergence efforts and partnership involving the agency and the local government units (LGUs) in the area.

“Hopefully this facility will really be of great use, especially during this pandemic as the LGU is striving to implement strictly the prevent, detect, isolate, treat and reintegrate strategy,” he said in a statement.

He was referring to the national government’s holistic approach against Covid-19, which is also being implemented at the local level.

In preparation for the opening of the facility, the municipal government received some 27 units of mechanical beds, bedside tables, digital blood pressure monitors, thermal scanners, and oxygen tanks with regulators.

Maasim Mayor Zyrex Pacquiao said the opening of the TTMF will help them properly manage their Covid-19 patients.

He lauded the DOH and its implementer, the Department of Public Works and Highways, for rushing the completion of the facility.

The agency chose Maasim as the site for the project, which broke ground last February, to also cater to patients from the neighboring Kiamba and Maitum towns.

The project was among the six facilities approved in the region early this year under the Bayanihan 2.

The other facilities were constructed in this city, Koronadal City, and the provinces of Sultan Kudarat and North Cotabato.

Source: Philippines News Agency