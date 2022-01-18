DOH-12 eyes 1.2M people on 3rd ‘Bayanihan, Bakunahan’ days
The Department of Health in Region 12 (Soccsksargen) is aiming to vaccinate more than 1.2 million unvaccinated residents of the region, including this city, during the three-day “Bayanihan, Bakunahan” vaccination drive next week.
Dr. Aristides Concepcion-Tan, DOH-12 director, told a news conference here Monday that the third massive vaccination rollout will be held from January 24-26, 2022.
“We are soliciting again your support in this program as part of the strategy ‘laban sa pandemya’ and hopefully we can reach this target,” Dr. Tan told reporters during a news conference at DOH-12 regional office in this city.
He said the third vaccination rollout is timely since the number of Covid-19 infections has started to spike the past few days.
He said DOH-12 aims to administer anti-Covid-19 vaccine jabs to a total of 1,220,139 unvaccinated persons across the region.
The event is targeting to inoculate 406,713 vaccinees daily during the massive vaccination rollout.
For North Cotabato, DOH-12 eyes to vaccination 452,549 individuals, South Cotabato (200,091), Sultan Kudarat (209,045), Sarangani (190,060), Gen. Santos City (77,938) and Cotabato City (90,456).
The daily targets per area are as follows: North Cotabato – 150,850; South Cotabato – 66,697; Sultan Kudarat – 69,682; Sarangani – 63,353; General Santos City – 25,979; and Cotabato City – 30,152.
As of today, Region 12 has a total of 58,061 cumulative confirmed Covid-19 cases with 872 (1.50 percent) actives cases, 54,853 (94.47 percent) recoveries, and 2,317 (3.99 percent) Covid-19 related deaths.
On Sunday, DOH-12 listed 131 new cases, the second-highest this year after the 165 new infections on January 14.
South Cotabato remained to have the highest number of infections at 18,712 with 17,769 recoveries, 205 active, 735 Covid-19 related deaths.
Source: Philippines News Agency