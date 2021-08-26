﻿DOH-10 intensifies test, isolation vs. Delta variant

The Department of Health Region-10 (DOH-10) is taking proactive steps to contain and control the spread of Covid-19 variants in Northern Mindanao.

Dr. Jose Llacuna Jr., DOH-10 Director, said they immediately send samples of close contacts of Delta variant cases back to the Philippine Genome Center.

Local government units will also be advised immediately so they can conduct more tracing and isolation of suspected carriers of the virus.

“Let us have an assumption that there is a local transmission already and this will not be solved by the local governments alone as it needs a whole of government approach,” Llacuna said via Zoom on Saturday.

As of Aug. 21, DOH-10 has recorded 15 cases of Alpha, 34 Beta, and 31 Delta variants.

In Lanao del Sur province, two Delta variant patients are admitted at the Amai Pakpak Medical Center (APMC) in Marawi City although they are based here.

The APMC management announced on Thursday that its critical care utilization rate has reached 90 percent after patients from nearby provinces or other regions kept on coming daily.

As of Aug. 19, APMC chief Dr. Shalimar Rakiin said they have 65 Covid-19 patients hooked on oxygen tanks — 15 on high flow nasal cannula and three patients on mechanical ventilators, indicating they are critical.

“One patient on high flow mechanical ventilator would require 10 to 12 tanks a day. Half of our oxygen requirement is sourced out from Prycegas that delivers oxygen twice a day, bringing us 320 tanks a day, not to mention the requirement for non-Covid patients,” Rakiin said.

