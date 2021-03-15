﻿Dn’t be complacent as Covid-19 stays, Panelo tells Pinoys

Amid the continued spike in coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) cases in the country, Chief Presidential Legal Counsel Salvador Panelo said Saturday there is no reason for the people to be complacent and disregard the government’s health and quarantine protocols.

During his commentary show “Counterpoint”, Panelo warned of the rapid spread of Covid-19 if Filipinos let their guard down.

“Alam naman natin, nandiyan ang sakit, nag-a-abang lang. Kapag tayo ay binabalewala natin yung kahalagahan ng pagsusuot ng mask, ng face shield, paghuhugas ng kamay, pag-observe ng social distancing, naku nandiyan na si coronavirus, lipat na. Hawaan na (We all know that the disease is still there, just waiting to pounce. If we ignore the importance of wearing face masks and face shields, hand washing, and observing social distancing, the coronavirus will quickly spread. We will catch the virus),” he said.

The Philippines on Saturday logged 5,000 new Covid-19 infections, the highest this year.

The new cases bring the total number of Covid-19 infections in the country to 616,611, according to data released by the Department of Health (DOH).

The DOH reported that the country has 56,679 active cases, while 547,166 Covid-19 patients have already recovered.

About 12,766 coronavirus-infected individuals have died due to the disease.

Panelo reminded the public to continue heeding the government’s strict health and quarantine measures to contain the spread of Covid-19 in the country.

He also told them that the government’s mass immunization campaign would not immediately stop the Covid-19 transmission.

“Merong bakuna pero in between that, habang naghihintay tayo ng bakuna, aba’y kailangan talaga tayo ay maging maingat na maingat, sapagkat sang-ayon sa record ng DOH, tumataas po ang bilang ng mga may sakit ng coronavirus (We already have the vaccines but in between that, while waiting for more vaccines, we need to be very careful because based on DOH records, the number of Covid-19 cases is rising),” Panelo said.

Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO) Secretary Martin Andanar echoed Panelo’s remarks as he stressed that ending the pandemic would be achieved only if Filipinos continue to heed the government’s call for compliance with health protocols.

“Sa mga hindi pa matuturukan agad, habang naghihintay, ang ating partisipasyon ay kasing-halaga. Patuloy nating sundan ang mga health protocols (For those who are waiting to get vaccinated, our participation is important. Let us continue to follow health protocols),” Andanar said.

He also reiterated his call on his fellow Filipinos to accept Covid-19 vaccines to ensure their protection against the coronavirus.

“Magpaturok na sana ang maaaring magpaturok (Avail of the vaccines if you are already qualified to get inoculated),” Andanar said. “Magtulungan tayo nang matapos na itong pagpapahirap na dala ng pandemya (Let us help each other to end the crisis brought about by the pandemic).”

About 114,615 people have already been vaccinated against Covid-19, as of Wednesday.

The Philippines’ free vaccination program began on March 1, a day after some 600,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccine developed by China’s Sinovac Biotech arrived in the country.

The government’s goal is to inoculate up to 70 million Filipinos this year to achieve herd immunity.

The Philippines has already signed a supply deal with the United States’ (US) biotech firm Moderna for 13 million vaccine shots.

It is also expected to receive some 30 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine from US drugmaker Novavax following the signing of a supply agreement.

On Thursday, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said the government has been able to manage the Covid-19 crisis “very well”.

Source: Philippines News Agency