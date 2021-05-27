﻿DLG reminds LGUs of online trade registration deadline

The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) in the Cordillera Administrative Region is reminding local government units (LGUs) in the region of the June 2021 deadline for the online business registration system as part of the ease of doing business initiative of the Duterte administration.

Araceli San Jose, OIC regional director of the DILG-CAR, on Thursday, said LGUs must install their electronic Business One-Stop Shop (eBOSS) or automate their business licensing and processing system (BPLS) before June 17, 2021.

“Non-compliant LGUs will be subjected to a formal investigation, which may result in an administrative case,” she said.

San Jose said the e-BOSS must include online submission of business permit applications, digital payment options, and issuance of electronic versions of permits, licenses, or clearances.

The DILG’s directive is in line with the issuance of a memorandum circular by the Anti-Red Tape Authority (ARTA) in keeping with President Rodrigo Duterte’s directive to bring government transactions and services online, she said.

The official said the circular encourages LGUs to adopt a partly manual, partly electronic/online system that cuts short the steps for processing business permits and standardizes the documentary requirements, steps, and processing time associated with business registration.

She added that the initiative will not only give business enterprises ease in pursuing their business activities but will also lower the person-to-person contact, thereby preventing the possible spread of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

San Jose said some of the important requirements and features that are expected from the eBOSS of LGUs are single point of contact for the submission of all requirements, and unified application form with all required questions for all offices involved in the permit process including a three-step process of submission, assessment and payment, and release of the permit.

“The presence of a clear and comprehensive citizen’s charter and the integration of barangay clearance in LGU permitting process and fire safety inspection and evaluation clearance in the BOSS, as well as application processing in no more than three days are required,” San Jose said.

For local government units that have earlier put in place an online business registration process, they must update their online systems/web services in order to integrate them with the Central Business Portal and coordinate with the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) to be able to avail of the Electronic Business Permit and Licensing System (eBPLS) and Integrated Business Permits and Licensing System (iBPLS).

In Cordillera, the city government is among the LGUs that have started the implementation of the online business permit processing system including a tax payment system under the SMART City project of Mayor Benjamin Magalong.

Baguio started the implementation of the online processing and payment effective January 2021.

