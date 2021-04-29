﻿DLE releases Labor Day online job fair links

The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) on Tuesday released the different links where job seekers may apply for over 26,000 local and overseas job opportunities in nationwide online job fairs in commemoration of Labor Day.

In a news release, the agency said those who are looking for jobs in Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao may apply through the following links:

National Capital Region (May 1) – https://jobquest.ph/

Cordillera Administrative Region (May 1) – jobstreet.com.ph/vcf21

Ilocos Region (May 1–2) – http://bit.ly/wb-dole1-reg

Cagayan Valley Region (May 1–5) – jobstreet.com.ph/vcf21

Central Luzon (May 1) – https://www.vantagehunt.com/

Bataan (May 14) – https://hotjobsbataan.com/

Calabarzon (May 1) – jobstreet.com.ph/vcf21

https://forms.gle/DkJLqxRvjkbShVpK7

Mimaropa (May 1) – jobstreet.com.ph/vcf21

Bicol Region (April 30 – May 2) – http://bit.ly/wb-dole5-reg

In the Visayas, interested applicants may click the following links:

Western Visayas (May 1) – http://www.mynimo.com/dole6applicants

Central Visayas (May 1) – http://www.mynimo.com/dole7applicants

Eastern Visayas (May 1-3) – jobstreet.com.ph/vcf21

Jobseekers in Mindanao, meanwhile, may visit the following sites:

Zamboanga Peninsula (May 1) – jobstreet.com.ph/vcf21

Northern Mindanao (April 30-May 1) – http://www.mynimo.com/dole10applicants

Davao Region (May 1) – https://facebook.com/DOLERO11

Soccsksargen (May 1) – http://bit.ly/wb-dole12-reg

Caraga (May 1) – jobstreet.com.ph/vcf21

On the other hand, DOLE Secretary Silvestre Bello III said the online job fair will be offering local and overseas vacancies from 567 employers from industries such as manufacturing, business process outsourcing, health services, retail, and construction.

Over 23,000 local vacancies mostly for production operators, factory workers, customer service representatives, nurses, cashiers, baggers, mason, and carpenters will be offered by 522 participating employers.

Meanwhile, more than 3,000 jobs abroad will be offered by 45 participating employers.

The available vacancies are for nurses, factory workers, mechanics, nursing aides/healthcare assistants, and cleaners.

The Trabaho, Negosyo, Kabuhayan Job and Business Fair is being organized by the Bureau of Local Employment, DOLE regional offices, and the Philippine Overseas Employment Administration virtually, in adherence to restrictions on mass gatherings.

The online job fairs are being undertaken in collaboration with platforms such as JobStreet, JobQuest, Workbank, Vantagehunt, Mynimo, Hotjobs, Zoom, and the network of Public Employment Service Offices across the country.

The country’s 119th Labor Day observance carries the theme, “Mayo Uno sa Bagong Panahon – Manggagawa at Mamamayan: Babangon, Susulong!”

Source: Philippines News Agency