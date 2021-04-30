﻿DLE-10 Labor Day job fair offers over 5K vacancies

The Department of Labor and Employment in Region 10 (DOLE-10) said Wednesday it will host a regionwide job fair with 4,987 local and 498 overseas job vacancies in line with the 119th Labor Day celebration on May 1.

DOLE-10 OIC-Director Albert E. Gutib said this is the second-time online job fair for local placement is in collaboration with the digital portal Mynimo.com. The first collaboration was during DOLE’s 87th Anniversary job fair in December last year.

“Since this will be an online job fair, applicants must prepare in digital copies their resume or they can make one thru Mynimo’s online template,” Gutib said.

Job seekers must first register and post their credentials and application cover letters at http://bitly.ws.cWcy.

The applicants have the option to either post their updated resume or they can create one on the Mynimo site.

If interested, applicants should click the submit button. It will automatically add in their “My Application” option. To see the application details, applicants should click the view button.

DOLE-10 sai job seekers may only submit their local jobs application during the two-day fair, but they can verify the status of their applications beyond May 1, 2021.

An initial of 498 overseas job listings are accessible through Philippine Overseas Employment Administration’s (POEA)’s website at www.poea.gov.ph from five licensed manpower agencies.

Overseas vacancies are mostly for registered nurses, restaurant workers, waiters, and laborers, mostly bound to Middle-East countries.

Moreover, DOLE-10 will host a three-segment Webinar Special, in convergence with partner line agencies, intended for the displaced/ underemployed workers in the formal and informal sectors, April 29. It will highlight jobs and businesses in the new normal.

Interested participants are all invited to listen and know more on the webinar topics through the live streaming in DOLE-10’s Facebook pages – DOLE NorthMin and DOLE-X Labor and Employment Education Services LEES. Participants are urged to press “like” in the said official social media pages to be in the know on labor and employment rules and various programs.

This virtual job and business fair system is in compliance with the government safety and health restrictions on mass gatherings in preventing the spread of Covid-19.

The 119th Online Labor Day Trabaho-Negosyo-Kabuhayan Job and Business Fair celebration in the region is anchored on the theme, “Mayo Uno sa bagong panahon – Manggagawa at Mamamayan Babangon, Susulong!

Source: Philippines News Agency