﻿DL eyes up to P5-B via maiden bond offering

D&L Industries, a listed manufacturer of specialty food ingredients, plastics, and oleochemicals, is planning to raise PHP3 billion to PHP5 billion through the issuance of bonds this year.

In a statement Tuesday, the company said it secured approval from its board of directors for a maiden offering of bonds with a tenure of three to five years.

Final details of the issuance, including interest rates, will be finalized together with the company’s underwriters.

“With interest rates still remaining low, we believe it’s an opportune time to tap the debt market. Our maiden bond offering will be a useful financial exercise for the company and will allow flexibility for future opportunities we can potentially take advantage of,” D&L president and chief executive officer Alvin Lao.

The proceeds from the bond issuance will primarily be used to finance its expansion plans in Batangas which involves total estimated capital expenditures (capex) of PHP8 billion and the corresponding working capital requirements.

Construction started in late 2018 and completion is expected by the end of the year. The remaining capex to be deployed for the project is about PHP4 billion.

Once completed, the new plant will be instrumental to the company’s future growth in line with plans to develop more high value-added coconut-based products and penetrate new international markets.

It will mainly cater to D&L’s growing export business in the food and oleochemicals segment. It will add the capability to manufacture downstream packaging, thus allowing the company to capture a bigger part of the production chain.

For instance, while the company primarily sells raw materials to customers in bulk, the new plants will allow it to “pack at source”. This means that D&L will have the ability to process the raw materials and package them closer to finished consumer-facing products.

D&L said this will enable the company to move a step closer to its customers by providing customized solutions and simplifying their supply chain, which is of high importance given global logistical challenges and concerns.

“With earnings growing by 8 percent year-on-year in fourth quarter 2020, which likely signifies the inflection point in earnings growth, we believe that the worst is over and we are in a very good position to further recover as the economy continues to reopen… We believe that the future growth prospects of the business remain strong, and we look forward to our new plant coming online by the end of the year,” Lao added.

As of end-December 2020, the company remained lightly-geared with net gearing at 17 percent and interest cover at 18 times. The average cost of debts, which were all short-term, stood at 3.53 percent.

Post bond offering, the company estimates its net gearing and interest cover to reach 42 percent and 11 times, respectively

Source: Philippines News Agency