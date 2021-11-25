﻿Dizon stays as testing czar, NTF deputy chief: Galvez

The country’s testing czar, Vince Dizon, will stay on as one of the government allies in the fight against the pandemic, National Task Force (NTF) Against Covid-19 chief implementer and vaccine czar, Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr., assured Wednesday.

In an interview, Galvez said Dizon was still the NTF deputy chief implementer and given a “more responsive” workload.

“He’s still the testing czar and I believe he was given another [job] as a presidential adviser for Covid-19 response. It is more responsive,” Galvez said in an interview as he welcomed the 700,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine donated by the Australian government at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 in Pasay City.

Galvez also cited Dizon’s contribution to the government’s pandemic response, even when he was still president and chief executive officer of the Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA).

Last week, Malacañang clarified that Dizon would remain as one of the pandemic front-runners of the Duterte administration.

Acting Presidential Spokesperson and Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles also denied reports that Dizon has joined the campaign team of presidential aspirant and Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso.

The speculations came out after Dizon resigned from the BCDA on October 15.

