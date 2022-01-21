﻿Displaced women workers in Legazpi City get jobs

At least 144 women workers here who were displaced from their jobs were provided with a means of livelihood through the Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers or TUPAD program, a community-based package of assistance that provides emergency employment.

TUPAD is a project of the national government through the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE).

Each beneficiary will receive PHP3,100 for working four hours every day for 10 days in their communities.

In an orientation early this week in Barangay Bagumbayan here, the beneficiaries were selected among members of different women’s organizations coming from 29 barangays.

In a statement on Wednesday, DOLE Regional Director Ma. Zenaida A. Angara-Campita said despite the challenges brought about by the pandemic, the agency has intensified its services including the implementation of TUPAD and other programs that aim to help the people recover from their losses.

“Nais po naming ipadama sa ating mga manggagawa lalo na sa yung mga nasa impormal na sektor at higit na nangangailangan, na sa panahon ng kagipitan at mga suliranin sa trabaho o kabuhayan, palaging andito po ang presensya ng DOLE upang tumulong at magbigay ng inspirasyon sa karamihan. (We would like our workers particularly the informal sectors, feel that in this time of difficulties and problems in jobs and livelihood, DOLE is always present to help and give inspiration to the majority),” Campita said.

She said choosing women as beneficiaries of TUPAD is a strong advocacy of the agency.

Meanwhile, Legazpi City Mayor Noel Rosal said the DOLE’s TUPAD program is a big help for the families of the chosen beneficiaries most especially at this time when coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases are rising again, affecting the livelihood of the local residents.

During the orientation, the beneficiaries were briefed about their jobs including the policy, agreement, and Covid-19 safety protocols, among others.

They were also given TUPAD T-shirts as well as personal protective equipment such as hats, face masks, and personal hygiene kits that they will use while working.

The signing of contracts and agreements between DOLE and beneficiaries was also conducted during the orientation.

Source: Philippines News Agency