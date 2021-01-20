﻿Dinagat province reports zero Covid-19 case

The provincial government of Dinagat Islands has already been cleared of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) as of Monday (Jan. 18).

In a statement to the Philippine News Agency Tuesday, the Provincial Information Office (PIO) said the 100 Covid-19 patients in the area have already recovered, with the last remaining patient being discharged from a local isolation center on Monday.

“With this development, we now have a total of 100 recovered cases and zero active cases,” the PIO said but reminded the residents not to be complacent, especially with the emergence of the new Covid-19 variant already traced in the country.

“Do not believe the misinformation stating that Covid-19 is not deadly,” PIO said, even as it called on residents to always observe the minimum health standards.

“Exercise proper hygiene and disinfection procedures. Always wear face masks, especially when you are close to other people. Practice social distancing in public places and your workplaces,” it said.

In its case bulletin on Tuesday, the Department of Health in Caraga (DOH-13) also confirmed that Dinagat Islands has not registered new Covid-19 cases.

However, DOH-13 said the rest of the region registered 25 new Covid-19 cases on Monday, 16 of which were classified as asymptomatic.

In the same period, Caraga Region registered a total of 5,435 Covid-19 cases with 4,535 recoveries, 657 remaining active cases, and 243 recorded deaths.

Source: Philippines News agency