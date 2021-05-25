﻿Dinagat patients with Covid-19 variants ‘clinically cleared’

The six patients tested positive for coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) and also found positive for B.1.351 variants were already “clinically cleared,” the Provincial Health Office (PHO) said Tuesday.

“All six cases have been declared clinically recovered, they have been cleared by a physician after having no symptoms of Covid-19 and being in good condition for 10 days at the Provincial Care and Containment Center (PCCC) of the province,” the PHO said in a statement.

Late last week, the Department of Health in Caraga (DOH-13) said the six B.1.351 variant cases are all residents of San Jose town, the province’s capital.

According to the PHO, the six recovered patients no longer needed repeat RT-PCR or Reverse Transcription-Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) as they were already assessed by a physician prior to discharge, per existing DOH guidelines.

“Five of the six patients exhibited mild symptoms at the time of diagnosis and were admitted to the PCCC for isolation and monitoring while the other one exhibited moderate symptoms and was initially referred to the Dinagat District Hospital (DDH) for appropriate treatment and management,” PHO said.

All the discharged patients underwent the mandatory 10-day isolation and monitoring period at the PCCC, it added.

Exposure history

PHO said one of the six patients had traveled to Metro Manila while the other five were considered locally infected, either in workplaces or household contacts of other confirmed cases from San Jose town.

“Since not all specimens are sent for genomic sequencing, it is unknown at the time if the confirmed cases they came into contact with were also infected with the B.1.351 variant,” the PHO said, adding that local transmission of the B.1.351 variant has occurred in the province.

PHO has urged the residents of Dinagat Islands to adhere to health protocols, avoid leaving their houses for unnecessary transactions, minimize interactions with people, and avoid gatherings with more than 10 people or gatherings of people from different households.

“Seek consultation at your Rural Health Unit (RHU) if you feel sick, quarantine, and submit to testing once you have been identified as a contact of a Covid-19 suspect or confirmed case, even if you feel well,” it said.

PHO also advised residents to get vaccinated once the vaccine is made available in their localities.

Source: Philippines News Agency