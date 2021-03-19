﻿Dinagat Islands starts vaccination of health workers

The Dinagat Islands province started its vaccination drive for front-line medical workers Thursday, a day after receiving the vaccines from the Department of Health-Caraga Region (DOH-13).

The provincial government, which received 72 doses of Sinovac and 220 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines, aims to inoculate more than 200 front-line health workers.

“Your Provincial Government kicked off the program in partnership with the Department of Health (DOH) in Dinagat and Albor District Hospital. The first batch is comprised of our medical front-liners against Covid-19,” the provincial government said in a statement.

Among those who received the first shots of the vaccines was Dr. Jordan de Sagon, chief of Albor District Hospital.

The local government of Dinagat said it will work with the Provincial Health Office to raise the residents’ awareness of the government’s Covid-19 vaccination program.

Aside from the vaccines, Dinagat Islands also received disposable surgical facemasks, face shields, alcohol, and safety boxes from DOH-13.

Source: Philippines News Agency