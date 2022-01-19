﻿DILG warns public vs. ‘Covid-19 vax exemption cards’

The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) on Tuesday warned the public against so-called “Covid-19 (coronavirus disease 2019) vaccination exemption cards” that can allegedly be used by unvaccinated individuals to be exempted from stay at home orders, ride public transportation, and enjoy other privileges.

“The public is warned that there is no such thing as a ‘vaccination exemption card.’ This is not authorized, issued, nor recognized by the government. In other words, these are fake,” DILG Undersecretary and Spokesperson Jonathan Malaya said in a news release.

He said according to reports received by the DILG, the “exemption cards” which supposedly originated in Facebook groups and group chats in Regions 11 and 12 can allegedly be registered to local government units (LGUs) and are supposedly recognized by local authorities in lieu of Covid-19 vaccination cards.

Malaya said the government will never issue nor recognize such cards because this runs counter to the government’s national vaccination program to inoculate the majority of the populace to achieve population protection.

“Malaking kalokohan ito. Hinding-hindi mag-iisyu ng exemption ang pamahalaan kanino man (maliban na lang for medical reasons) dahil ang gusto nga natin ay mabakunahan na ang lahat bilang proteksyon laban sa iba’t ibang Covid-19 variants (This is such a big nonsense. The government will never issue a vaccination exemption to anyone (except for those with medical reasons) because what we want is that everyone must be vaccinated in order to be protected against various Covid-19 variants),” he said.

He expressed dismay that some people will resort to such gimmicks and disinformation so that they will be exempted from vaccination and even dupe others into believing that they can be exempted from vaccination.

“Nakakagalit na ayaw na nga nating magpabakuna ay pinapaniwala pa natin ang iba na puwede silang ma-exempt. Marami na pong nabiktima at namatay sa Covid-19. Ang bakuna ang nakasalba sa maraming tao sa mundo (It’s enraging that those who don’t want to get vaccinated have the audacity to persuade others that they can be exempted. Covid-19 has taken many lives. Vaccines saved many people in the world),” he added.

According to reports received by the DILG, people are being asked to put their name, birthdate, address, and signatures to the green vaccination exemption card being shared in FB groups and group chats, have the cards printed, laminated, and registered to their barangay/city/municipal LGUs.

“The so-called exemption cards look similar to the green Covid-19 Vaccination Cards being issued by several LGUs. Sa biglang tingin aakalain itong tunay dahil pareho ng kulay, format at hitsura (At a sudden glance, one will think it is authentic because it has a similar color, format and appearance),” Malaya said.

“Nananawagan tayo sa publiko na huwag magpapaniwala sa mga taong nagpapakalat ng “Covid-19 vax exemption cards.” Wala pong gano’n at peke po iyon. Agad mag-report sa mga awtoridad kung merong ganitong insidente sa inyong mga lugar (We appeal to the public not to believe people who are spreading “Covid-19 vax exemption cards. There is no such thing and that is fake. Report immediately to authorities any related incidents in your areas),” he said.

He also called on local authorities to be more vigilant in their inspection of vaccination cards at provincial and regional borders to ensure that only those who had been vaccinated will be allowed to travel across borders or be allowed to use public transportation.

“Magiging mabusisi po tayo sa pag-iinspeksyon dahil baka nalulusutan tayo ng mga hindi pa nababakunahan. Ang paghihigpit natin ay para na rin sa kanilang proteksyon at kapakanan dahil wala silang kalaban-laban sa Covid-19 (Let us be meticulous in inspecting because those unvaccinated might just get away with their schemes. The restrictions we are implementing is for their own protection because they don’t have any defense against Covid-19,” he said.

Meanwhile, Interior Secretary Eduardo Año urged LGUs to recognize both the LGU-issued vaccination card and the DOH-issued VaxCertPH digital certificate, whichever is available during inspections by law enforcement or barangay officials.

Per Department of Health (DOH) and National Task Force Against Covid-19 Joint Administrative Order No. 2021-0001, a standardized Covid-19 vaccine card shall be issued to vaccine recipients to ensure completion of the required doses by documenting details of their vaccination subject to the provisions of Republic Act 10173 or the “Data Privacy Act of 2012.”

Source: Philippines News Agency