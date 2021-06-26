﻿DILG starts PhilSys onsite sign-up

As the government continues its rollout of the national identification card, the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), in coordination with the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA), kicked off its institutional registration of the Philippine Identification System (PhilSys) for its officials and employees at the agency central office in Quezon City.

On the first day on Wednesday (June 23), 89 officials, employees, and their family members registered with Secretary Eduardo Año and Undersecretaries Jonathan Malaya, Epimaco Densing III, Martin Diño, and Marjorie Jalosjos.

Over 1,000 other personnel, including those on job order contracts, are expected to register until July 5.

Año thanked the PSA for having the DILG as the pilot Department in the executive branch for the onsite registration.

“As one of the key proponents of the PhilSys, we thank the PSA for choosing the DILG. We assure the PSA of our continuous support in rolling out the PhilSys to local government units (LGUs) and the public,” he said.

Año said for more than three decades, the government had repeatedly attempted to establish a national ID system but previous efforts fell through due to budget issues, legal troubles, and poor public support.

“It is only in 2018, with President Rodrigo Duterte’s strong political will, that the landmark Philippine Identification System Act was enacted into law,” he said in a news release.

He expressed confidence that PhilSys will enable the country to accelerate its transition into a “digital economy” and it would not just enhance governance but also reduce corruption.

DILG employees underwent three steps: filling out the Philippine Identification (PhilID) form; a PSA staff verifying the information through a government ID of the applicant; and inputting of biometrics data (iris and fingerprint scans and front-faced photographs).

LGU-recognized

Malaya said a national ID system had been a long time coming.

“I would consider this one of the significant accomplishments of the Duterte administration,” he said.

He also lauded Año for his strong commitment to the adoption and implementation of PhilSys.

In a memo issued on June 10, Año reminded LGUs and the Philippine National Police of the provision of Republic Act 11055, or the PhilSys Act, specifically Section 19 that states any person or entity who without just and sufficient cause, refuse to accept, acknowledge, and/or recognize the Phil ID or PhilSys Number (PSN), shall be meted a fine worth PHP500,000.

If the act was committed by a government official or employee, the penalty shall include perpetual absolute disqualification from holding any public office or employment in the government.

Signed into law by President Rodrigo Duterte in August 2018, the PhilSys Act aims to establish a single national ID for Filipinos and resident aliens.

The national ID shall be a valid proof of identity and a means of simplifying public and private transactions, enrollment in schools, and opening of bank accounts.

It will also boost efficiency, especially in dealing with government services where people will only need to present one ID during transactions. (PR)

Source: Philippines News Agency