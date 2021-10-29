﻿DILG-QC training program upgrades skills of village watchmen

Barangay Public Safety Officers (BPSO), otherwise known as “tanod” (watchmen), in Quezon City are undergoing skills training to better do their jobs, especially amid the continuing threat of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

The Barangay Tanod Skills Enhancement Training, being held in partnership with the Department of the Interior and Local Government, will include 2,426 regular BPSO and will run until October 21, according to the Barangay and Community Relations Department (BCRD) on Monday.

In a statement, BCRD head Ricky Corpuz said the training is divided into batches due to Covid-19 safety protocols that limit the number of people that may attend the sessions.

The seminar is conducted both online and face-to-face for three consecutive days per batch.

The pilot sessions began in September and were attended by Bungad and Commonwealth watchmen.

“Sa tulong ng training na ito, mas lalawak ang kanilang kaalaman tungkol sa kanilang tungkulin at sana mapabuti pa nila ang kanilang trabaho sa barangay (With the help of this training, they will be able to widen their knowledge on their duties improve their jobs in their respective barangay)” Corpuz stated.

After the watchmen’s training, the BCRD, City Planning Department, and DILG-QC will also conduct the Barangay Development Planning Seminar for members of the Barangay Development Council.

“Sinisiguro nating nabibigyan natin ng de-kalidad na serbisyo ang ating mga komunidad habang hindi naman nako-kompromiso ang kalusugan ng mga barangay personnel na nagsisilbing front-liners (We assure that our barangay personnel are given quality services without compromising their health),” QC Mayor Joy Belmonte said in another statement.

Aside from regularly monitoring their areas of responsibility, village watchmen help implement basic health protocols, assist local government units and the police during the distribution of various assistance, and maintain order in vaccinations sites.

