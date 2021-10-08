﻿DILG gives safety seal to public, private buildings

The Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) continues to assess public and private buildings and structures that comply with the minimum health standards.

Effective October 7, people going to the Provincial Capitol Building, Provincial Veterinary Office, Provincial Agriculture Office, La Tabacalera Lifestyle Center, and Ilocos Norte Centennial Arena are assured these buildings adhere to minimum health and safety standards.

This came following the conferment of a Safety Seal Certification from the DILG. The Safety Seal Certification is a voluntary certification scheme that complies with the minimum public health standards by the government against coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

The program also seeks to encourage the adoption and use of the StaySafe.ph digital contact tracing application, which the Ilocos Norte government has continuously adhered to since the onset of pandemic.

In Laoag City, several food corporations comply with the safety seal standards.

“I hope more business establishments will follow suit,” Mayor Michael Keon said on Thursday as he urged all residents to adapt to the new normal.

The city’s safety seal certification committee is composed of the Business Permits and Licenses Division, City Health Office, City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, Communications and Media Office, City Information Technology Office, and the Philippine National Police that previously inspected the said recipients.

The DILG is the monitoring agency of the program.

Source: Philippines News Agency