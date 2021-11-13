﻿DILG completes P26.7-M projects in SoCot

Some PHP26.7 million worth of additional infrastructure projects funded under various support programs of the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) have been completed in two municipalities in South Cotabato.

Josephine Leysa, DILG 12 (Soccsksargen) director, said on Friday the accomplished projects comprised the construction of an access road, provision of potable water systems, and public market rehabilitation.

She said the projects, which were implemented in Tupi and Polomolok towns, were already fully turned over to the recipients as of end October.

These were funded under the Provision of Potable Water Supply-Sagana at Ligtas na Tubig sa Lahat (Salintubig) Program, Assistance to Municipalities (AM) and the Public Market/Public Cemetery (PMPC) Program.

In Tupi, the completed projects were four Level II and III potable water systems worth PHP10.7 million implemented in Barangays Palian, Tubeng, Polonuling, Linan, and Poblacion, and a local access road worth PHP11 million.

The potable water systems were implemented under the Salintubig Program and the road project under the AM 2020 program.

The agency fully turned over last October 26 the rehabilitated fruit section of the Polomolok Public Market worth PHP5 million that was funded under the PMPC 2019 projects.

“The projects were duly evaluated by the agency’s technical engineers as to functionality, potability, and compliance to government standards before their turnover to the recipients,” she said in a report.

She said they made sure that the projects would be implemented properly and according to standards.

The agency is closely working with the concerned local governments and stakeholders to facilitate the proper maintenance of the projects “so that it will still serve its purpose for the future generations,” she said.

The agency turned over early this year two major public market projects in Sto. Niño and Tantangan towns that were implemented under the 2019 PMPC program.

In Sto. Niño, the DILG released some PHP7 million for the expansion of its public market, specifically the construction of eight additional stalls on its lower ground floor and open space on the upper floor.

It also funded with some PHP20 million the construction of the two-story public market building in Tantangan town. The “well-ventilated” building has two stalls each for meat and fish products on the ground floor and 12 more stalls on the upper level.

Source: Philippines News Agency