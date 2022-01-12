﻿DILG chief contracts Covid-19 for 3rd time

Interior Secretary Eduardo Año confirmed on Tuesday that he has contracted the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) for the third time.

Año’s test results were released on Monday after many of his close contacts also tested positive for the virus.

“Thankfully, I remain asymptomatic as of now. I will continue to work while isolating. I encourage everyone to get vaccinated and booster-ed as soon as possible, and to continue following health protocols,” Año said in a message sent to the Philippine News Agency (PNA).

He gave his report virtually to President Rodrigo R. Duterte during the Talk to the People on Monday night.

Año first tested positive for Covid-19 on March 31, 2020, and underwent a second test on April 8, which came out negative.

However, on August 16 of the same year, Año again tested positive for the virus.

On Jan. 11, 2021, Año went on a one-month leave as part of his then post-Covid health recovery plan.

Meanwhile, PNP spokesperson Col. Roderick Alba is among the latest cases of Covid-19 in the police force.

“I tested positive for Covid-19. Report from HS (Health Service) just came out (at about 6:34 p.m., Jan 10, 2022). Sa ngayon ay may symptoms po ako (I have symptoms) – flu, dry cough, runny nose with phlegm, and body pains. I’m about to be quarantined at the Kiangan quarantine facility. I am now focusing on my immediate recovery,” Alba said in a message sent to reporters.

In its Covid-19 bulletin released Tuesday, the PNP Health Service said 537 new cases raised the active case tally to 2,412 out of a total of 43,992 confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic.

Ten new recoveries, meanwhile, brought the total to 41,455 while the death toll stands at 125.

PNP Chief, Gen. Dionardo Carlos, earlier assured that the surge in infections would not affect the operations of the police force.

PNP records also show that 215,886 personnel (95.81 percent) are already fully vaccinated, while 8,051 (3.57 percent) are waiting for their second dose.

A total of 1,396 PNP personnel (0.62 percent) has yet to receive any dose of the vaccine.

