﻿DILG calls for volunteers to support 3-day vax drive

The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) on Wednesday called for volunteers to support and assist all local government units (LGUs) during the massive National Covid-19 Vaccination Days (NVD) dubbed “Bayanihan Bakunahan” from November 29 to December 1, to reach the goal of inoculating 15 million Filipinos in three days across 16 regions outside Metro Manila.

“This is the most ambitious vaccination undertaking in the country to date, and we need many volunteers, especially those with medical backgrounds, to assist in the more than 12,000 vaccination sites nationwide. We, therefore, urge everyone to become heroes not only by getting vaccinated but also by volunteering their services during the three-day vaccination drive,” DILG Secretary Eduardo M. Año in a news release on Wednesday.

Año said state or private colleges and universities, especially those that are offering medical and nursing courses, should mobilize doctors, nurses, and nursing students to assist LGUs during the NVD.

The LGUs are mobilizing barangay officials and barangay-based institutions to bring people to the more than 12,000 proposed vaccination sites.

Among the volunteers needed for the NVD vaccination teams are medical doctors, nurses, pharmacists, dentists, midwives, first responders, paramedics, other health professionals, teachers, and professors. They will be assigned as health screeners, vaccinators, post-vaccination monitors, or health educators. The projected number of health professionals needed is around 100,000.

On the other hand, for the NVD Management Team, volunteers needed are data professionals, teachers, and school personnel, accountants, students, government employees, Sangguniang Kabataan, or any willing and trained data personnel and volunteers. They will be assigned as encoders or talliers or data consolidators.

“Bukod sa ating mga LGUs, napakalaki po ng parte ng bawat mamamayan sa paparating na Bayanihan Bakunahan. Kaya naman, inaanyayahan po namin ang lahat na makiisa at mag-volunteer (Aside from our LGUs, the role of everyone in the upcoming Bayanihan Bakunahan is vital. This is why we encourage everyone to join and volunteer). Let us live out the spirit of bayanihan and defeat the pandemic,” Año said.

“Mag-volunteer sa inyong LGU para sa anumang suporta na maaaring maibigay. Hikayatin at tulungan magpabakuna ang mga kapamilya at kaibigan para sa ating pagsalubong sa ligtas na bagong normal lalo na ngayong magpa-Pasko at sa nalalapit na pagpasok ng bagong taon (Volunteer with your LGU for any support that you can extend. Let us encourage our families and friends in getting vaccinated and welcome the new normal, especially now that Christmas and New Year are fast approaching),” he said.

The DILG chief said LGUs should drum up support for the NVD and encourage more volunteers.

He said volunteers can also sign up through the National Volunteer Registration portal at https://vaccineph.retool.com/embedded/public/a27bbe57-4f05-4a3a-a5af-5dc6a19d31b9

LGUs must also ensure that the enlistment of volunteers thru the National Vaccination Volunteer Registration (NVVR) is properly managed by assigning a point person who will coordinate and communicate with the volunteers, and a data manager to download the list of volunteers with their contact details from the Vaccination Operations Reporting System (VORS).

In a memorandum circular, Año also urged LGUs to expand the number of vaccination sites to include schools, malls, cinemas, restaurants, and other public places.

He also said LGUs should see to it that all vaccines that shall be used in the NVD are ready and will be properly distributed to the vaccination sites.

The DILG Secretary also echoed the call of President Rodrigo Duterte to entice residents to get their Covid-19 shots by providing incentives like offering them free meals, rice, or cash assistance.

“I am authorizing all governors and mayors, gumastos na lang kayo ng pera… Pakainin ‘nyo na lang sila (Spend money… Just feed them). Just give me the bill and I will try to pay it if I have the money,” said President Duterte in his regular Talk to the People.

Peace and security

Meanwhile, DILG spokesperson, Undersecretary Jonathan E. Malaya said LGUs should work hand in hand with the Philippine National Police (PNP), the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), and the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) to provide all necessary assistance to ensure the smooth and orderly activities during the NVD.

“Personnel from the PNP, BFP, BJMP are enjoined coordinate immediately with their LGUs counterparts for proper assignment during the NVD,” Malaya said.

He said the PNP, together with the Armed Forces of the Philippines, will develop a vaccine distribution security plan and provide security during the distribution of vaccines and ancillary supplies at all levels.

Malaya said after the three-day Bayanihan Bakunahan, the DILG will be evaluating the performance of the LGUs.

“Inatasan po ni Secrerary Año ang lahat ng DILG Regional Directors na i-monitor ang pagsasagawa ng NVD sa kani-kanilang rehiyon at magsumite ng report sa Emergency Operations Center (EOC) ng Kagawaran sa (Secretary Año has instructed all DILG regional director to monitor the conduct of the NVD in their respective regions and submit a report to the Department’s Emergency Operations Center (EOC on) December 3, 2021,” he said.

From Dec. 2 to 31, the DILG will be assessing and evaluating the reports and will be recognizing and commending LGUs who have achieved their daily targets for the NVD. The DILG will also provide feedback and report to the LGU.

Source: Philippines News Agency