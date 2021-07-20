﻿DILG braces for possible local transmission of Delta variant

Interior Secretary Eduardo Año assured that the local government units (LGUs) and the Philippine National Police (PNP) will enforce all laws, ordinances, omnibus guidelines, and community quarantine protocols to keep the people safe from possible local transmission of more contagious Delta variant of Covid-19.

“Kaya huwag pong mangamba ang ating mga kababayan sapagkat tayo ay may nakahandang plano para sa Covid Delta variant (That is why the public should not worry since there are prepared plans for the Covid Delta variant),’’ Año said during the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) meeting prior to President Rodrigo Duterte’s talk to the people in Davao City on Monday night.

Año said the department will soon issue a memorandum reminding LGUs to immediately prepare strategic plans against the possible local transmission of Delta variant.

“Ang [Covid-19] delta variant ang nakikitang sanhi ng biglang pag-spike ng mga kaso sa ibang bansa katulad ng India at Indonesia (The delta variant is seen as the root cause in the spike of the cases in other countries like India and Indonesia,’’ Año said.

He said border control especially in the international airports and seaports will be intensified while the local chief executives (LCE) will lead the aggressive mass vaccination and faster testing, tracing, contact tracing and isolation of patients infected with the virus.

Through Operation: Listo (Operation: Awareness), the protocol for the management of emerging infectious diseases, Año said there will be an increased number of quarantine and isolation and health care facilities.

Año said the country has so far recorded 36 Delta variant cases, with two deaths.

He reminded the public to strictly adhere to the minimum public health standards as the Delta variant cannot be detected by ordinary testing and may be traced only through “venom sequencing’’.

The DILG chief also noted that other countries like the United Kingdom, Australia and Malaysia are currently enforcing lockdowns to prevent the Delta variant transmission.

For his part, PNP chief Gen. Guillermo Eleazar said the surge of Delta variant in India should remind everyone the importance of strictly observing health protocols.

“Lahat tayo ay naging saksi sa mga naganap sa India at hindi natin gugustuhin na mangyari ang pananalasa ng Covid-19 sa ating bansa, lalo pa’t may mga kumpirmadong kaso at may mga namatay na nga sa ating bansa dahil sa Delta variant (We all witnessed what happened in India and we do not want it to happen in our country now that we have confirmed cases of the Delta variant and known fatalities),” he said.

The Department of Health said a patient infected with Delta variant can infect as many as eight people in one sitting.

Duterte is eyeing stricter health measures in preparation for the possible local transmission of “more aggressive and fatal” Delta variant in the country.

“The reported local cases in the country is a cause for serious alarm and concern. Again it’s redundant but it’s good as any warning that can be given to people. We may need to impose stricter restrictions to avoid mass gathering and prevent super spreader event,” Duterte said during his Talk to the People program.

Eleazar assured that the PNP is ready should Duterte decide to implement stricter quarantine measures.

“I have tasked all police offices and units to coordinate closely with their respective LGUs so that they may come up with stringent measures to curb the spread of the variant,” he added.

Source: Philippines News Agency