﻿DILG-Antique hires 64 Covid-19 contact tracers

The identification of individuals exposed to confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) in the province is being fast-tracked with the hiring of 64 contract tracers by the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG).

Antique Integrated Provincial Health Office (IPHO) Information Officer Irene Dulduco said on Wednesday that contract tracers are a big help to local health workers already preoccupied with their responsibilities of monitoring those who are infected.

“Through the DILG contact tracers, the local health workers are receiving a big help for there are already point persons who are calling individuals who had been identified as first and second layers of the index case,” she said in an interview.

Through the contact tracers, the local health workers are also able to immediately put on quarantine and provide treatment to the infected individuals.

“The local health workers are also able to attend to other health concerns of their patients aside from Covid-19,” Dulduco added.

DILG Antique provincial director Cherryl Tacda, in a separate interview, said that they hired 64 contact tracers this year with a monthly salary of PHP18,875.

“The contact tracers, who will already end their contract with DILG this coming August, were hired to augment the local health personnel,” she said.

DILG Antique information officer Judy May Sajo said most of the tracers are graduates of medical-related courses.

The DILG is the lead agency on contact tracing under the Inter-Agency Task Force Resolution Number 25 directing the local government units (LGUs) to establish the LGU Task Force Against Covid-19, including the creation of the local contact tracing teams.

Data from the Department of Health Western Visayas Center for Health Development (DOH WV CHD) showed that out of the 1, 598 cumulative cases in Antique, they were able to trace 1,390 confirmed cases as of June 4.

The cumulative number of closed contacts listed reached 9,090 and those assessed were 8,974.

