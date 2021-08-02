﻿DILG-12 seeks more public involvement in anti-corruption effort

The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) in Region 12 (Soccsksargen) is pushing for more engagements with local stakeholders in the monitoring and reporting of possible cases of corruption and other irregularities among local government units (LGUs) in the area.

This, as the agency disclosed on Monday that it already received and processed a total of 384 complaints from concerned residents in the region in line with the implementation of the flagship Bantay Korapsyon program in over two years.

Lawyer Michelle Anne Viejo, DILG-12 legal officer, said such figure was based on the complaints and other related concerns they received as of July 31 from various reporting platforms.

She said it included walk-in complaints as well as calls and messages sent to the 8888 Citizen’s Complaint Center, DILG-12 Facebook page, and even anonymous letters.

The initiative was launched by DILG in Oct. 2018 to encourage the involvement and participation of various stakeholders in the fight against corruption down to the grassroots level.

“The complaints covered various allegations of graft and corrupt practices committed by local officials and employees, and even concerns with the implementation of response measures related to the (coronavirus disease 2019 or Covid-19) pandemic,” she said in a radio interview.

She said some of the reports they processed were requests for assistance, questions regarding the implementation of government programs and services like the release of pension, and concerns with the community quarantine measures and the Covid-19 vaccination rollout.

Viejo assured that they carefully assess and verify the complaints that they receive before endorsing them for necessary action.

Under the program, she said they subject the complaints to proper fact-finding.

These are then sent to the Bantay Korapsyon project management office for validation and action, which could be in the form of an order for further verification or endorsement to the Office of the Ombudsman, if necessary, she said.

Viejo said concerned stakeholders may report or file complaints on a range of issues and concerns in line with Republic Act 3019 of the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act.

She said it could include abuses involving government funds, any case that directly or indirectly caused damage in the account of public service, and even delayed or unsatisfactory services.

The official urged residents to take advantage of the available reporting platforms and report possible abuses even anonymously.

“The government, especially the President (Rodrigo Duterte), is serious in its fight against corruption. Rest assured that we will act on them properly,” Viejo said.

Source: Philippines News Agency