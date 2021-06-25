﻿Digos City to strengthen vax campaign

DIGOS CITY – Mayor Josef Cagas said Friday he instructed the City Information Office to conduct a house-to-house information dissemination campaign on vaccination.

Cagas, in an interview, said the house-to-house drive is necessary, given the low turnout of vaccinees.

“They need to do the house-to-house campaign to further entice people on the goodness of vaccine to one’s health,” he said.

As the city is under stricter policies to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19), Cagas said barangay officials and tanods (watchmen) have been deputized to issue citation tickets to violators of minimum public health standards.

On June 14, Cagas issued Executive Order 24, series of 2021, placing the entire City of Digos under general community quarantine until June 27.

He also imposed a “No Movement Every Sunday” policy, particularly on June 20 and June 27, under the Digos City Covid-19 Advisory Guidelines 6, series of 2021.

“I am asking everyone to practice discipline among themselves. With this, we can beat this unseen virus,” Cagas added.

Meanwhile, he said a PHP5-million facility with a 40-bed capacity is already being constructed.

“This is in addition to our existing 80-bed capacity isolation facility. We are hoping that the cases will no longer rise and will not overwhelm our beds,” Cagas said.

As of June 24, Digos City had a total of 467 active cases out of the 1,589 total cases. About 1,088 have recovered while 34 succumbed to the disease.

Source: Philippines News Agency