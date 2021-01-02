﻿Difficulties don’t mean lack of blessing: Tagle

MANILA – The hardships many people have experienced in the past year should not be translated into lack of grace from God, the Prefect of the Congregation for the Evangelization of Peoples in the Vatican said.

Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle reminded the faithful that Jesus had promised that he will be with people until the end of time.

“Difficulties do not mean the lack of blessing; the promise of Jesus is ‘I will be with you until the end of time’ that’s the blessing,” he said in an article posted on the Radio Veritas website on Saturday.

He also urged the people to look at themselves and find God in every stage of their lives particularly during hard times.

“As we end the year which some people say is a ‘year of disaster’ may I invite you to look at the blessing (which is) God, how did God keep you during the Year, how did God continue to feed you during the year, how did God smile at you during the year, how did God treat you with kindness during the year, how did God and God’s presence save us from something that would have ruined us,” a part of Tagle’s rumination during the Mass held at the Pontificio Collegio Filippino to commemorate Solemnity of Mary, Mother of God and the celebration of the World Day of Peace on Friday.

Meanwhile, the former Manila archbishop said only God can give the people serenity and peace of mind not only based on harmony but also in respecting differences in belief, faith, and outlook in life.

“May we experience the blessedness of Mary, she who cooperated with the greatest blessing the incarnation of the son of God that change the course of history and then there will be peace,” he said.

He said there can be no peace without God.

“Peace is a gift of God, peace comes from the name of God that is invoked on people and it is not peace not because there are no more differences, no more debates, no more conflicts there will be peace because there is salvation because the smile of God could be stronger than the roaring of guns,” Tagle added.

Tagle is hoping that the people become as compassionate and caring as the Virgin Mary especially to those who are in need as they welcome a new year. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News agency