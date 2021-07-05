﻿Diesel, gas prices up for 6th straight week; kerosene down

Oil firms have announced adjustments in diesel and gasoline prices, marking the sixth consecutive week of increases, and a reduction in kerosene prices effective Tuesday.

In separate statements, Caltex, Petro Gazz, PTT Philippines, Seaoil, and Shell said they will increase prices of diesel by PHP0.10 per liter and gasoline by PHP0.60 per liter.

Cleanfuel will only hike prices of gasoline by PHP0.60 per liter but with no adjustment on diesel prices.

Caltex, Seaoil, and Shell will cut kerosene prices by PHP0.05 per liter.

Other oil firms are expected to follow suit.

According to the Department of Energy, since last year, gasoline prices rose by PHP11.75 per liter, PHP9.90 per liter increase on diesel products, and PHP8.40 per liter for kerosene. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency