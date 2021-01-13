﻿DICT installs free WiFi hubs in UP Baguio, BSU

Students, faculty, and visitors alike of the University of the Philippines Baguio (UPB) and Benguet State University (BSU) can now enjoy free internet connectivity on their mobile devices through the Department of Information and Communication Technology’s (DICT) Free WiFi for All Program (FWAP).

In a statement on Tuesday, the DICT said the installation of the free WiFi hubs in the two biggest state universities in the Cordillera began at the UPB before Luzon was placed under enhanced community quarantine in March last year.

“Students who were stranded on campus were then able to utilize the connection early on,” the DICT said.

Jose Kym Alvaro, a UPB System / Network Office personnel, said the free WiFi provided by the DICT is vital for those students who are relying on the internet to stay connected to their friends and families.

“Right now, nagagamit ng personnel, ng public na pumupunta dito (it’s used by personnel, the visiting public) for any concerns, and even our students here in Baguio na pumupunta parin dito (that are still going here) for their academic concerns,” Alvaro said.

The DICT said free WiFi hubs were also installed at the College of Nursing and the College of Agriculture at BSU in La Trinidad, Benguet.

Dr. Jude Tayaben, outgoing dean of the BSU College of Nursing, said the free WiFi hubs will be helpful in their plans to implement flexible learning this year.

“We’re planning on online and limited face-to-face, and most of the resources that we have now are in need of internet connection. This is a blessing that will help our facilitators and learners,” Tayaben said.

The DICT also plans to install more WiFi hubs at the Bokod and Buguias Campuses of the BSU to further expand the availability of free internet connectivity at the university.

The DICT’s FWAP aims to enhance internet accessibility for Filipinos by providing free internet access in public places such as national and local government offices, public schools, state universities and colleges, government hospitals, Rural Health Units, public parks, plazas, and public libraries, among others.

