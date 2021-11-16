﻿DICT eyes 50K volunteers to speed up encoding for VaxCertPH

The Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) is looking for 50,000 volunteers to take part in data encoding for its VaxCertPH portal, the country’s online vaccination record system.

During a Laging Handa briefing on Monday, DICT Undersecretary Emmanuel Caintic said these volunteers will be assigned to their respective local government units (LGU) to take part in data encoding for the VaxCertPH portal—especially during the three-day “National Vaccination Days” from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2021.

“Sa susunod na mga araw magpo-post kami ng sign-up sheet for data encoders para puwede nating italaga sa bawat mga LGU (In the coming days we will post a sign-up sheet for data encoders whom we can assign to LGUs),” Caintic said.

These volunteers, he said, will help the DICT and LGUs eliminate the current backlog of vaccination data currently averaging 30 percent per LGU.

“Iyong hindi po pagkakuha ng VaxCert [vaccine certificate] ay talagang ang sanhi niyan ay ang hindi maayos at hindi kumpleto na pagka-upload ng kanilang mga records ng mga nabakunahan nila in their jurisdiction (The inability to secure a VaxCert is caused by the LGUs’ improper or incomplete upload of vaccination records in their jurisdiction),” Caintic said.

He commended LGUs in Metro Manila for the high upload rate of their vaccination data, with some cities having a 100 percent upload rate.

“May mga iilang cities na 100%, perfect ang kanilang mga submissions. So, kung may tawag man, ano lang, rectification lang (There are some cities at 100 percent, they have perfect submissions. If someone does call, they’re just asking for rectification),” Caintic said.

Due to the current backlog, he said the VaxCertPH portal is currently focused on providing VaxCerts or those leaving the country.

“Ang mahalaga is mabakunahan muna. Kung hindi ka naman nangangailangan, hindi ka naman pala aalis, huwag muna ikaw magmadali din kumuha ng VaxCert (What’s important is to get vaccinated. If you don’t need it, you’re not planning on going away, there is no need to hurry in getting a VaxCert),” Caintic said.

Aside from being a requirement for international travel, he said some LGUs in places such as Panay and Boracay require a VaxCert in place of a reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test for domestic tourists.

For those looking to secure their VaxCert and are already fully vaccinated, he said the service is provided free of charge through an online portal at https://vaxcert.doh.gov.ph/.

If a VaxCert is not readily available, the portal will ask for a scanned copy of an individual’s physical vaccination record which will be sent to their LGU for encoding.

“Pero sa kasalukuyan parang nahihirapan po talaga ang LGU. Tulad nga ng sinabi ko, kulang ang data encoder, so binibigyan namin sila ng mga up to five days now, pero may mga iilan pa ring hindi (But for now LGUs are really finding it hard. Like I said, we don’t have enough data encoders, so we’re giving them five days, by there are some that are still unable to comply),” Caintic said.

Source: Philippines News Agency