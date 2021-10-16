﻿DICT, CDA tap Dumaguete coop for job generation program

The Cooperative Development Authority (CDA) and the Department of Information and Communications (DICT) have tapped a local cooperative here as partner in their joint undertaking for a nationwide digital job generation program.

Gracia Nenita Banogon, acting head of the Cooperative Research, Information and Training Section (CRITS) of the CDA in Region 7 (CDA-7), in an interview with the Philippine News Agency on Thursday afternoon said a memorandum of understanding (MOU) will be signed with the Perpetual Help Community Cooperative, Inc. (PHCCI) here on Friday.

This will be the first time in the country that the CDA-DICT joint venture on creating digital jobs will partner with a local cooperative, she said.

The CDA had earlier signed a memorandum of agreement with the DICT on the latter’s digitaljobsPH program that aims to capacitate and empower people in the countryside through training and other activities to enhance their employability, Banogon added.

“Because of this coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic, there is a need to empower the countryside so they can be employed as well as being updated through digital technology,” she said in mixed English and Cebuano.

Engr. Doreen C. Ancheta, regional director of CDA-7, will lead the MOU signing, alongside Romulo Amarado, PHCCI chairman of the board, at the cooperative’s main office in this capital.

CDA Assistant Secretary Vidal Villanueva III will be joining the activity virtually, while DICT is also expected to send a representative.

Source: Philippines News Agency