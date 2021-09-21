﻿DICT-10 offers digital literacy training to former rebels

As part of its contribution to the whole-of-government approach in curbing communist insurgency, the Department of Information and Communications Technology for Mindanao Cluster 2 (DICT-MC2) offered former rebels to enroll in its digital literacy programs.

DICT will implement the Technology Empowerment for Education, Employment, Entrepreneurship, and Economic Development (Tech4ED) to empower communities and help end the local communist armed conflict, according to Officer-in-charge-Regional Director Sittie Rahma Alawi during the CORDS 10 (Cabinet Officer for Regional Development and Security-10) podcast on Saturday.

The project will provide ICT (information and communications technology) services to unserved and underserved communities, where the cluster has already established 219 Tech4ED centers and have conducted a series of digital literacy training.

“We concluded a digital literacy training and trained a total of 37 rebel returnees under the 29th Infantry Matatag in Cabadbaran City. Another plan that we have before this year ends is to conduct the same digital literacy training in Munai, Lanao del Norte in Camp Northwestern Mindanao Front,” Alawi said during the podcast hosted by Presidential Communications Operations Office Secretary Martin Andanar, who is also the CORDS for Region 10.

DICT-MC2 will include government workers, students, teachers, and non-teaching staff of schools and institutions in its digital education campaign.

Alawi also shared that the DICT Vaccination Administration System (DIVAS) is already being implemented under the Vaccination Immunization Management Systems.

DIVAS aims is to reduce the turnaround time for the bakuna (vaccine) centers to inoculate citizens and also to help in their end-of-day report for a seamless procedure for all the vaccinees.

The agency is likewise a part of DigitalJobs.Ph that helps the freelancing community. To date, DICT-10 has trained 271 freelancers.

Source: Philippines News Agency