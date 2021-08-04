﻿Diaz, Petecio PH source of inspiration, pride, joy: DOT

The Department of Tourism (DOT) on Wednesday expressed its support to the Filipino Olympians representing the country at the Tokyo Games during this time of pandemic as it congratulated Hidilyn Diaz and Nesthy Petecio for bringing home long-awaited gold and silver medals.

In a statement, the DOT congratulated weightlifter Diaz for clinching the country’s first ever Olympic gold medal and boxer Petecio for her silver medal finish in the women’s featherweight division.

The rest of the Filipino athletes who represented the nation in the Olympics are also hailed for being “a source of inspiration” for Filipinos at a time when the country and the rest of the world are battling a pandemic.

Aside from Petecio and Diaz, two other athletes — boxers Eumir Marcial and Carlo Paalam — are assured of at least a bronze medal.

“Petecio’s victory brings pride and joy to the Philippines as she is the first Filipina boxer to bag an Olympic medal, ending the country’s boxing medal drought since Onyok Velasco’s silver medal in the 1996 Summer Olympics,” the agency said.

“The DOT also celebrates Nesthy’s silver medal, along with Hidilyn Diaz’s gold, as these have led the Philippines to a multi-medal finish in the Olympics, a first for the country after 89 years,” it added.

Source: Philippines News Agency