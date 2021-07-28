﻿Diaz gets promotion after winning Olympic gold: AFP chief

Olympian Hidilyn Diaz, also a Philippine Air Force (PAF) sergeant, gets promoted to the next rank following her historic gold medal win for weightlifting in the Tokyo Games.

Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) chief-of-staff Gen. Cirilito Sobejana has lauded the initiative of the PAF to promote Diaz to the rank of staff sergeant effective July 27.

Sobejana said the promotion seeks to distinguish the Filipina’s achievement in the field of sports and for bringing pride and glory to the country.

Diaz’s Olympic gold is the country’s first after almost a century since joining the Olympiad.

“Congratulations, Staff Sgt. Diaz. The AFP is proud of your accomplishments and may you continue to serve as an inspiration to your fellow service members,” Sobejana said.

Diaz, who hails from Zamboanga, entered the PAF as an active personnel in 2013.

She also brought home the silver medal in the Rio Olympics 2016; gold medal at the Asian Games in 2018; and, the gold medal during the Southeast Asian Games in 2019.

Source: Philippines News Agency