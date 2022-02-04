﻿DI-Maute terror group member slain in Lanao Sur encounter

A member of Dawlah Islamiya (DI) – Maute terror group has been neutralized in Lanao del Sur, raising to three the number of DI members slain during military operations in the past three days in Central Mindanao.

On Thursday, the Army’s 6th Infantry Division (6ID) based here announced the death of the DI combatant during an encounter with elements of the 1st Marine Brigade (1MBde) in Lanao del Sur on Wednesday.

In a report, Brig. Gen. Jonas Lumawag, 1MBde commander, said elements of Philippine Marines were conducting focused military operations Wednesday against the group of Polo Alim, a member of the DI-Maute group, when gunmen started firing towards them in Barangay Lumbac, Balabagan, at past 9 a.m. that led to a firefight.

“The firefight lasted for 10 minutes resulting in the death of one unidentified DI member and the recovery of one firearm,” Lumawag said.

The companions of the slain terrorist abandoned him and fled to the forest, Lumawag added.

He said the soldiers were to serve the warrant against Alim when the firefight erupted. No casualty was reported on the government side.

Soldiers found an M-203 rifle, a hand grenade, a mobile phone, illegal drugs, and assorted drug paraphernalia at the encounter site.

Maj. Gen. Juvymax Uy, Army’s 6ID commander, lauded the Marines for the neutralization of the remnant of the Maute terror group, the extremists responsible for the 2017 Marawi siege.

Uy, also head of Joint Task Force Central (JTFC), said military forces in Central Mindanao will continue to support other law enforcement agencies to curb lawlessness and criminalities in the 6ID area of responsibility (AOR).

The 6ID covers the provinces of Maguindanao, Sultan Kudarat, South Cotabato, and parts of North Cotabato, Lanao del Sur, and Sarangani.

He said while the military is determined to crush terrorists in its AOR, the 6ID and JTFC remains open for their peaceful surrender.

“Surrender now and live peacefully with your families. The government and the JTFC will always welcome you,” Uy said.

On Tuesday, two DI-Maguid Group terrorists were also neutralized during an armed encounter with the Army-led JFTC forces in Barangay Lapu, Polomolok, South Cotabato.

Source: Philippines News Agency