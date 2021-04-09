﻿DH leads ceremonial turnover of QI modular hospital

MANILA – The Department of Health (DOH), with the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), on Tuesday, led the turnover of the 110-bed capacity off-site modular hospital extension of the Jose R. Reyes Memorial Medical Center (JRRMMC) at the Quezon Institute (QI) to augment coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) dedicated beds in Metro Manila. The said modular hospital will be under the direct supervision of JRRMMC.

Gracing the turnover ceremony were Sen. Christopher Lawrence Go, Health Secretary Francisco T. Duque III, DPWH Secretary Mark Villar, National Task Force against Covid-19 (NTF) Chief Implementer Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr., Testing Czar Secretary Vince Dizon, PhilHealth CEO Atty. Dante Gierran, Treatment Czar and DOH Undersecretary Leopoldo Vega, DPWH Undersecretary Emil Sadain, DOH Assistant Secretary Elmer Punzalan, DOH Assistant Secretary Romeo Ong, and Dr. Camilo Roa of Philippine Tuberculosis Society Inc. (PTSI).

“As we continue to respond to the rising Covid-19 cases, the modular hospitals will provide us, at a faster pace than traditional construction, the additional capacity to treat patients exhibiting moderate symptoms,” Duque said.

The modular hospital will also have several medical specialists on regular duty such as infectious disease consultants, pulmonologists, cardiologists, nephrologists, pathologists, radiologists, geriatricians and internists.

Aside from the modular hospital, the facility also has dormitories with a kitchen, pantry and laundry room, and can accommodate 64 healthcare workers. Due to alternating work schedules, these dormitories will protect on-duty health workers from further exposure and prevent them from bringing home the virus to their families and loved ones.

During the event, Duque also thanked other government agencies and private organizations for assisting the DOH in its fight against Covid-19.

“We extend our utmost gratitude to the DPWH, this is but one of the many efforts we are doing to continually expand our capacities and address the increasing occupancies in Metro Manila hospitals and nearby provinces. We also extend our gratitude to the Quezon Institute and PTSI for accommodating the off-site extension of JRRMMC,” he said. (PR)

