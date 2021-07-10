﻿DFA warns foreigners vs. visa, entry exemption scams

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) does not collect any fees from entry exemption document (EED) applicants, except the visa fee paid to the issuing Philippine embassy or consulate abroad.

The DFA made the clarification Friday amid reported scams targeting foreign nationals who seek exemption from the current suspension of visa issuance.

“Foreign nationals and their sponsoring entities in the Philippines are advised to be wary of individuals, groups, establishments or companies that offer facilitation services or sponsorship letters for a fee for the issuance of EEDs,” it said in an advisory.

The department disavowed any connection with such entities and asked those who have been approached or victimized to report them to [email protected]

It noted that all requests for entry exemptions are vetted and endorsed by national government agencies and offices based on their assessment and evaluation of the urgency and necessity of travel to the Philippines.

It also underscored that the DFA itself does not issue sponsorship or invitation letters.

The EED mechanism is a measure to allow the entry of essential travelers, based on the visa issuance policy laid down by the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases.

Source: Philippines News Agency