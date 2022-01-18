﻿DFA to resume consular ops Jan. 21

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) will soon reopen several of its consular offices after a temporary suspension brought by a spike in new Covid-19 cases in the National Capital Region (NCR) and other parts of the country.

In a public advisory on Monday, the DFA Office of Consular Affairs (OCA) said several consular offices (CO) and Temporary Off-Site Passport Services (TOPS) will resume beginning January 21.

These include the DFA OCA in Aseana Business Park in Parañaque City, the NCR Central, NCR East, NCR North, NCR Northeast, NCR South, NCR West, Antipolo, Angeles, Baguio, Dasmariñas, Iloilo, Lucena, Malolos, San Pablo, TOPS Newport Mall, TOPS Robinsons Las Pinas, TOPS Robinsons Novaliches, TOPS Robinsons Place Magnolia, TOPS Robinsons San Pedro Laguna, TOPS SM Aura, TOPS SM Manila, TOPS SM Mall of Asia, and TOPS SM North Edsa.

The consular offices in the cities of Dumaguete, Legazpi, Puerto Princesa and Tacloban will resume operations on January 24.

Those whose appointments were affected by the suspension were advised to check their email for details on their new appointment schedule.

Those with “validly urgent and emergency cases” are advised to contact their respective CO or TOPS.

The new schedule and contact details of COs and TOPS are available on the DFA website at https://dfa.gov.ph/dfa-news/statements-and-advisoriesupdate/30051-public-advisory-updates-on-the-temporary-closure-of-several-consular-offices.

Source: Philippines News Agency