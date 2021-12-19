﻿DFA suspends consular ops in 9 offices due to ‘Odette’

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said work in nine of its offices in Visayas and Mindanao are suspended on Friday following the onslaught of Typhoon Odette.

The agency said the suspension is in compliance with orders from respective local government units as a precaution against the effects of the super typhoon.

The concerned consular offices are as follow:

– DFA Consular Office in Tacloban

– DFA Consular Office in Butuan

– DFA Consular Office and Temporary Off-site Passport Services (TOPS) in Cebu

– DFA Consular Office in Bacolod

– DFA Consular Office in Cagayan de Oro

– DFA Consular Office in Iloilo

– DFA Consular Office and Temporary Off-site Passport Services (TOPS)in Davao

– DFA Consular Office in Clarin

– DFA Consular Office in Puerto Princesa

The agency said the consular offices will contact all affected applicants for their rescheduled appointments.

In the meantime, the agency advised applicants to closely monitor the weather conditions and follow local government safety and precautionary orders related to Typhoon Odette.

Source: Philippines News Agency