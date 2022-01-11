﻿DFA suspends consular ops due to rise in Covid-19 cases

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) has temporarily closed several consular offices (CO) and temporary off-site passport services (TOPS) sites due to “a steep rise” in Covid-19 cases among its workers.

In a public advisory on Monday, the DFA said the COs in La Union, National Capital Region (NCR) East, NCR North, and TOPS Robinsons Novaliches would be closed beginning Monday until January 20.

“During the temporary suspension of operations, no passport or Apostille applications will be processed or released. Operations shall resume on 21 January 2022,” the DFA said.

From Wednesday until January 20, the DFA OCA in Aseana Business Park in Parañaque City, the COs in NCR Central, NCR Northeast, NCR South, NCR West, Antipolo, Angeles, Baguio, Dasmariñas, Iloilo, Lucena, Malolos, San Pablo, and TOPS at Newport Mall, Robinsons Las Piñas, Robinsons San Pedro Laguna, and SM Manila would also be closed.

Those with appointments during the affected dates will be informed of their new schedule through email.

“Please expect an email with further details about your appointment which will be sent to the email address you used when you booked your application,” the advisory read.

For those with inquiries or “validly urgent and emergency cases,” the public may send an email or call their CO, TOPS, or OCA departments found through the DFA website.

Source: Philippines News Agency