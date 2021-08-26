﻿DFA consular ops in NCR resume Aug. 23

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on Saturday said consular operations in Metro Manila, including all temporary off-site passport services facilities (TOPS) will resume starting August 23 following the region’s shift to modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ).

For applicants with appointments between August 23 to 31, DFA asked them to follow their appointment schedule, unless they receive specific advice not to do so (i.e. unforeseen closure of a specific consular office/TOPS due to disinfection, mandatory quarantine, etc.).

Those with appointments between the two-week ECQ from August 6 to 20, meanwhile, are advised to follow the new appointment schedule/location which they have received via email.

“TOPS applicants who did not show up at their rescheduled appointment are advised not to show up at their original TOPS locations, nor at any DFA consular office, as you will not be entertained,” the agency said.

Instead, concerned applicants are requested to send an email to the following addresses to request a new appointment schedule:

TOPS SM Aura – [email protected]

TOPS SM North Edsa – [email protected]

TOPS Robinsons Place Magnolia Place – [email protected]

TOPS Robinsons Place Las Pinas – [email protected]

TOPS SM MOA – [email protected]

Walk-in applicants will not be entertained but those who with emergency and urgent medical travel needs may send an email request to [email protected] with copies of their identification documents (current passport or if new applicant, a government-issued ID) and proof of their emergency travel.

Possession of a flight ticket in itself is not considered urgent, the DFA reminded.

“This plan of operations may be subject to revisions depending on future guidelines from the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases. The DFA will update its advisory, as necessary,” it said.

“The DFA requests the public’s understanding and cooperation as it continues to limit the number of applicants allowed inside its premises at any given time, and as it implements alternate working arrangements to reduce the risks for both applicants and personnel due to continuing Covid-19 concerns,” it added.

The public is likewise urged to regularly check the Office of Consular Affairs’ website https://consular.dfa.gov.ph for updates on the operation schedules, in relation to MECQ and other Covid-19 pandemic-related closures.

Source: Philippines News Agency