﻿Despite rising cases, ‘Yorme’ assures Manila is coping

The city government of Manila has enough resources and facilities to address the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) situation in the nation’s capital.

Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso gave the assurance during a briefing late Wednesday after he met with National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) Chief, Maj. Gen. Vicente Danao, at the City Hall.

“Sa Manila naman (In Manila), we still have enough resources in terms of capacity to address the situation, the bed capacity ina hospitals at sa ating mga (and in) quarantine facilities,” he said.

With the rising number of Covid-19 cases in Manila, Domagoso implemented granular hard lockdowns in two barangays and two buildings in the city.

There were 1,206 active cases in Manila as of noontime Thursday after 213 new infections were recorded. Sampaloc district accounted for 206 of the active infections.

The lockdown started at 12:01 a.m. on Thursday and will end at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday at the Malate Bayview Mansion on Adriatico Street and Hop Inn Hotel on M. H. Del Pilar Street of Barangay 699 in Malate, which both have 17 cases; Barangay 351 in San Lazaro with 12; and Barangay 725, also in Malate, with 14.

All villages or buildings, including hotels and condominiums that will record at least 10 infections, will be considered “critical zones” and placed under lockdown.

Executive Order 6, signed by Domagoso on Tuesday, stated that lockdowns would pave the way for disease surveillance and massive contact tracing, verification or testing, and rapid risk assessment.

Food boxes were delivered to affected residents of barangays 351 and 725 while ready-to-eat food was brought to the two hotels.

Data from the Manila Department of Social Welfare showed there are 547 guests at the Malate Bayview Hotel and 118 at Hop Inn.

Overall, about 2,200 families are affected by the four-day lockdown.

Meanwhile, Manila Police District Director, Brig. Gen. Leo Francisco, relieved Lt. Cris Duque from his post as Remedios Police Community Precinct chief.

Francisco, in a surprise inspection conducted in Station 5 at about 2 a.m. on Thursday, found police personnel were lacking in areas that should be under close watch.

No replacement for Duque has been named yet as of posting time.

Source: Philippines News Agency