﻿DepEd urges personnel, learners to participate in vax drive

The Department of Education (DepEd) has encouraged personnel and learners to participate in the national government’s vaccination drive which has expanded to the pediatric population.

“Vaccination is one of the essential keys towards protecting our communities and our children against the threats of Covid-19. With additional protection for our stakeholders, we can further implement our safe-return-to-schools initiatives while helping our economy recover,” DepEd Secretary Leonor Briones said. “Together with our teachers and learners, DepEd will continue to be a part of our government’s whole-of-nation approach against Covid-19.”

The department has urged its field offices and schools to cooperate with their respective local government units about the continuous vaccination drive for young children and education front-liners.

Starting the last quarter of 2021, minors aged 12-17 years old have been allowed to receive their coronavirus shots.

Briones also encouraged teachers and non-teaching personnel to take their booster shots once eligible.

“We are reminding our personnel and offices to not wait since local government units are already vaccinating and giving Covid-19 jabs to their constituents,” she said.

Meanwhile, the department said existing arrangements on the use of schools as vaccination sites will be maximized.

Schools that were previously used as vaccination sites are highly encouraged to reopen for pediatric vaccination.

Source: Philippines News Agency